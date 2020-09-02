OTTAWA -- A wet August helped push water levels across the Rideau Valley Watershed back to "normal" levels.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says, "with significant precipitation during the last month, the amount of rainfall received throughout the watershed is at or above average values for this time of year."

"As a result of this precipitation, stream flows and water levels are now at or above average values for this time of year."

Ottawa received 135 millimetres of rain in August. The normal rainfall for the month is 85 millimetres.

Parks Canada is monitoring the water levels throughout the Rideau Canal system inside the Rideau Valley watershed. Water levels in the reservoir lakes, located in the upper reaches of the Rideau Valley watershed, are either normal or above normal including at Christie Lake.

Rideau River flows downstream of Big Rideau Lake are now near normal.