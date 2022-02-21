The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa will be reopening Tuesday after being closed for more than three weeks because of the "Freedom Convoy" protest and occupation.

The busy downtown mall and transit hub closed midday on Jan. 29 after the mall was flooded by protesters flouting mask rules. The mall eventually announced it would be closed until further notice as protesters showed no signs of leaving.

The closure of the mall has cost workers shifts and wages, and the loss of millions of dollars in business.

In a statement Monday, the mall's owner Cadillac Fairview confirmed the Rideau Centre would reopen to shoppers on Tuesday.

"As per the update from the Ottawa Police Service that it is now safe for downtown businesses to resume operations, we can confirm CF Rideau Centre will be open on Tuesday, February 22. We look forward to welcoming back our community of clients, shoppers and employees!" the statement said.

The occupation was cleared following a two-day police operation Friday and Saturday to push protesters off of downtown streets and remove vehicles from the downtown core.

Police announced Monday that checkpoints have been removed around the ByWard Market and encouraged residents to support local businesses that had been affected by the protest.