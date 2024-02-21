Rideau Canal Skateway to close tonight with fluctuating temperatures in the forecast this week

The Rideau Canal Skateway will temporarily close on Wednesday at 10 p.m. as a streak of warm temperatures mixed with rain and snow are expected to arrive in Ottawa this week.

"This will help preserve the ice during the warm temperatures over the next few days," the NCC shared on social media.

"We hope to reopen the Skateway as soon as conditions allow."

The canal remains open on Wednesday between Bank Street and Waverly Street.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday night, with an overnight low of 0 C. Thursday will be unseasonably warm with a high of plus 7 C and an overnight low of only plus 2 C.

Cold temperatures are expected to return Friday evening, with the forecast showing a low of -19 C overnight, but the rest of the week shows a mix of precipitation and fluctuating temperatures hovering just above and below the freezing mark.

So far in 2024, there have been just eight skating days — four in January and four so far in February.

It is unclear when or if the Skateway will reopen at this time.