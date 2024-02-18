Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening

A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday afternoon has closed, only six hours after it was reopened.

The National Capital Commission said on social media that crews would close the Skateway beginning at 6 p.m. after snow fell on the capital throughout the day, negatively impacting ice conditions.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy the Skateway today. We saw lots of smiles and sticky BeaverTails fingers.We will close the Skateway at 6 pm to do intensive ice maintenance, including flooding, if conditions allow," the NCC said.

We will close the Skateway at 6 pm to do intensive ice maintenance, including flooding if conditions allow.

"We hope to improve ice conditions for tomorrow and will provide an update in the morning."

The NCC reopened the canal on Sunday after it had been closed for almost three weeks, but warned of poor ice conditions on the canal. The commission recommended walking instead of skating on the ice.

"Last night’s snow prevented us from flooding overnight," the NCC said on social media earlier in the day. "As a result, while the ice is thick enough to make it safe to be on the Skateway when we open at noon, the ice is in very poor condition, so we recommend walking over skating."

Snow prevents the NCC from being able to flood the canal and insulates the ice, leading to less than ideal conditions for ice skating.

A snow squall warning has been issued in Ottawa, with about 5 to 10 cm of snow forecasted. In addition, westerly winds are gusting up to 50 km/h.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," Environment Canada said.

"Snow squall warnings are issued when brief but intense bursts of heavy snow will produce near zero visibilities."

Monday is expected to be mainly sunny.