

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The boating season begins today on the historic Rideau Canal.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna will launch the official Parks Canada Season on the waterway this morning.

Staff will be operating the lockstations daily along the 202 kilometre Rideau Canal from Ottawa to Kingston.

The navigation season on the Rideau Canal runs from May 18 to October 8.

Information on the lockstations hours is available on the Parks Canada website.