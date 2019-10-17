

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





A popular ice cream shop is giving you the chance to own part of Ottawa’s history.

The Merry Dairy in Hintonburg is taking down the Kit Kat sign on Friday, and is auctioning it off for charity.

The sign has long adorned the store at 102 Fairmont Ave.

The Fairmont Confectionery, which also included Sam’s Café, closed in 2017.

Bidding for the sign ends in one week, with the proceeds going to a charity of the bidder’s choice.

As of late Thursday morning, the leading bid on the sign was just over $100.

You can bid on the sign here.