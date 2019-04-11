

The City of Montreal is planning to save the famed carriage horses from the glue factory. The city announced yesterday it will offer to buy the animals for $1,000.00 each and give them to the SPCA, which will work with a refuge to find them new homes. The carriages, called caleches, will be taken off the roads by the end of the year. A council member noted a lot of the owners started to talk about how they would send their animals to a slaughterhouse and other locations.



