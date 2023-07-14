Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. concerned about Le Boat fuel spill in Rideau Canal

Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. are concerned after tourism company Le Boat spilled diesel fuel into the Rideau Canal for the second time.

The company tells CTV News Ottawa the fuel spill happened last Sunday at approximately 12 p.m.

"A minor fuel spill happened when one of our employees was refilling a water tank. He accidentally put water in the diesel tank instead of the water tank," Lisa McLean, marketing manager for Le Boat, said.

The Town of Smiths Falls confirms Le Boat immediately contacted emergency and environmental services following the spill.

Absorbent socks and pads were placed in the water to collect the fuel.

The town says the site wasn't completely clean until Thursday.

It is the second time Le Boat has spilled fuel into the canal; the first time back in 2021.

That has left residents like Kelley Denham concerned for her family's health and safety, as well as the environment.

"Mistakes do happen, but the same mistake happening twice in two years, when does that become negligence," Denham questioned.

Denham says her family regularly visits the beach and swimming area along the Rideau Canal in Smiths Falls, which is located on the opposite shore line from where the spill occurred and where Le Boat anchors their fleet.

"I need to know that that our waterway is going to be safe," she says.

"The trust is gone. There's no reason to trust them and they need to earn that back."

In a statement Friday, the town said, "The Town would like to assure the community that while the Town of Smiths Falls remains dedicated to supporting job creation and business growth, maintaining the natural environment including the integrity of the water ways remains paramount."

Le Boat told CTV News that officials cleared the swimming areas in the Rideau Canal as safe for public use.

The company now says it will be reviewing its operations in the coming days.

"The protection of the waterways is always our concern," McLean said.

"We are having our regional manager of operations come to Canada this weekend to review all of our operational protocols as well as their staff training."