Researchers confirm five tornadoes touched down in Tweed, Ont. area on June 26

Western University's Northern Tornados Project says three more tornadoes touched down in the Tweed, Ont. area during a severe storm in late June.

A line of powerful thunderstorms moved across eastern Ontario on June 26, prompting several weather warnings, including brief tornado warnings.

In June, researchers concluded that two EFO tornadoes touched down in Tweed, with maximum wind speeds of 115 km/h. The Northern Tornadoes Project says a ground a drone survey discovered two separate tornado tracks in the Tweed area.

On Friday, the Northern Tornados Project says its investigation concluded three more tornadoes touched down in the Tweed area on June 26.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released a map showing the locations of the five tornadoes in the Tweed area on June 26. The three new tornadoes are labelled and have boxes around the track. (Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project/website)

"All tornadoes occurred along the leading edge of a line of intense afternoon thunderstorms that day," researchers said in a statement.

"All five tornadoes were thankfully weak, with ratings ranging from EF0 to EF1."

Researchers say a tornado touched down along a 1.38 km path near Potter Settlement in the Tweed area, with a maximum wind speed of 145 km/h. The second tornado touched down northeast of Actinolite, with maximum winds of 145 km/h and it travelled 4.17 km. The third tornado touched down along a 9 km path in the Elzevir area, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.