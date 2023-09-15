Researchers confirm five tornadoes touched down in Tweed, Ont. area on June 26

A barn in Elzevir, Ont. was damaged by a tornado on June 26. Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says five tornadoes touched down in the Tweed, Ont. area on June 26. (Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project/website)

