Renfrew opening clean air shelters for residents

Clean air shelters are being opened in Renfrew to provide residents some relief from the wildfire smoke.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley, warning of high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Air quality may improve on Thursday before deteriorating again on Friday," Environment Canada said.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

The Town of Renfrew says clean air shelters will be open this week for residents to find "clean and cool air."

"The safety and wellbeing of the community is our top priority, and these shelters will be available to anyone who needs a safe place to breathe clean air," Renfrew Fire Chief Michael Guest said.

The three shelters are:

Renfrew Public Library (13 Railway Avenue, Renfrew) – Monday-Wednesday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Monday-Wednesday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Renfrew Recreation Centre (67 Argyle Street South, Renfrew) – Daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Ma-te-Way Activity Centre (1 Ma-te-Way Park Drive, Renfrew) – Daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

A wildfire has been burning on Centennial Lake, 70 km south of Renfrew.