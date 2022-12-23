Renfrew family's tradition is to spend Christmas Eve at the local hardware store
Scott and Sons Hardware's storefront window is the Christmas centrepiece in downtown Renfrew.
Every year, co-owner Jeff Scott and his brother Paul decorate their 50-foot window for the holiday season.
"We started it about 1950, mid-50's using toys mainly," Scott tells CTV News. "That's what we were in at Christmas time, a big toy business."
Over the decades, the toys have transitioned into Christmas decorations, drawing eyes from up and down Raglan Street.
"You see all these kids lined up and they're all pointing and looking and stuff like this. It makes a difference; we do it for the kids mainly."
For one Renfrew family, the Scott's Christmas display has become their Christmas Eve tradition.
"Won't miss it. Weather doesn't matter," says Bob Drouillard.
The Drouillard family poses outside Scott and Sons Hardware in Renfrew, Ont. on Christmas Eve. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Rayner)
The long-time Renfrew resident says he has been bringing his family out every Christmas Eve for as long as he can remember to take a photo in front of the Scott's display.
"We go for a walk on Christmas Eve after you open your pyjama presents and then come for a wholesome walk and get outside after the snacks from Christmas holidays," says Drouillard.
"Because it's gone on for 65, 70 years, people grew up as children coming down here and looking at the display," said Scott. "And now we have people coming down that are bringing their grandchildren to see the display."
Drouillard shared pictures with CTV dating back at least eight years. He says even at 17-years-old now, his daughter still gets excited to take their family picture in front of Scott's.
The Drouillard family poses outside Scott and Sons Hardware in Renfrew, Ont. on Christmas Eve. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Rayner)
"We have a relatively small actual family, so when we can get together we do and go out for the walk, those who can."
And after each photo is snapped, the family emails it to Scott, making both families feel a little bigger each Christmas Eve.
"So every year I look forward to his Christmas picture with his kids," said Scott.
