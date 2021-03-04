OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit warns patrons at an Arnprior bar two weeks ago may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Over a dozen positive cases of novel coronavirus in Renfrew County have been linked to a possible exposure.

On Thursday, the health unit issued an advisory for potential COVID-19 exposure after confirming individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Prior Sports Bar and Restaurant in Arnprior.

The health unit says if you visited the establishment on Feb. 17, between 11 a.m. and 12 a.m., you should immediately self-isolate and contact the Renfrew County Vintage Triage Assessment Centre at 1-844-727-6404 to arrange for testing.

"There is concern that some individuals may still be infected with COVID-19, and we are trying to prevent further spread," said the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.