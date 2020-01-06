Renfrew County District School Board prepares for one-day strike
As one Ontario teachers' union reached a tentative contract agreement early Thursday, another was ramping up its work-to-rule plans for the start of classes Sept. 8.
OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County District School Board says all secondary schools and kindergarten classes will be closed on Wednesday when OSSTF members hold a one-day strike.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation says its members in eight boards across Ontario will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday as part of escalating job action.
The boards include:
- The Renfrew County District School Board
- Algoma District School Board
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Limestone District School Board
- Peel District School Board
In a statement, the Renfrew County District School Board says the OSSTF represents secondary teachers, early childhood educators and secondary office managers in the board.
The board adds all secondary schools and kindergarten classes will be closed on Wednesday. If the strike occurs, all nigh school, co-op placements, dual credit programs and all secondary extracurricular activities will be cancelled.
The one-day strike will not affect kindergarten classes at Whitney Public School.