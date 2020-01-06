OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County District School Board says all secondary schools and kindergarten classes will be closed on Wednesday when OSSTF members hold a one-day strike.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation says its members in eight boards across Ontario will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday as part of escalating job action.

The boards include:

The Renfrew County District School Board

Algoma District School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Limestone District School Board

Peel District School Board

In a statement, the Renfrew County District School Board says the OSSTF represents secondary teachers, early childhood educators and secondary office managers in the board.

The board adds all secondary schools and kindergarten classes will be closed on Wednesday. If the strike occurs, all nigh school, co-op placements, dual credit programs and all secondary extracurricular activities will be cancelled.

The one-day strike will not affect kindergarten classes at Whitney Public School.