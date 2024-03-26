Renfrew council calls on mayor to resign, removes him from committees
Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is facing calls to resign from the town's top political position, two months after council voted non-confidence in the mayor.
Coun. Kyle Cybulski introduced a motion at Tuesday's Town of Renfrew council meeting, calling on Mayor Sidney to "resign immediately." It passed by a vote of 5-1, with Reeve Peter Emon the lone vote in opposition.
In January, members voted 4-3 in favour of a non-confidence motion against Sidney, expressing concerns over the mayor's handling of the expansion to Renfrew's Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre, now known as the myFM Centre. The price tag for the expansion has jumped from $18 million to $35 million.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Before being elected mayor, Sidney spearheaded the expansion project for the Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre as chair of the recreation committee.
Sidney vowed to stay on the job after the non-confidence vote, prompting Cybulski to introduce the motion calling on the mayor to resign.
"Renfrew Town Council call on Mayor Tim Sidney to resign immediately as a way for the Town to move forward and for accountability for the lack of oversight and leadership," Cybulski's motion says.
The motion calling on Sidney to resign came just days after the Town of Renfrew received the findings of a third-party review of the Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre expansion project.
The report from WSCS Consulting says there was a lack of accountability and transparency with the project, a failure to comply with the procedural bylaw, a lack of governance/oversight, "inadequate" financial and project reporting, a toxic work environment, and unrealistic budgets. The report also says there is "ample evidence that suggests" the Parks and Recreation Department engaged in sole/direct source contracts and "questionable tendering incentive practices."
Council directed staff to seek legal advice pertaining to the findings of the review and potential recourse to address matters in the report, according to a media release last week.
Coun. John McDonald also introduced a motion at the meeting to remove the mayor from all remaining committees, working groups and external boards, effective immediately. It also passed 5-1, with Emon voting against. Chief Administrative Officer Rob Tremblay says this means Sidney will be removed from the Renfrew Public Library Board and the internal staff engagement team. His statutory duties under the Municipal Act, including chairing council meetings and representing the municipality, will continue as long as he remains the mayor.
A separate motion recommended Reeve Peter Emon be removed from all committees, working groups, and external boards, noting Emon was a member of the Ma-Te-Way Expansion Project's ad hoc committee. It also passed by a vote of 5-1, with Sidney voting against. Emon will remain on all County of Renfrew associated bodies.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 presumed dead
The U.S. Coast Guard says it is suspending its search and rescue efforts for the six individuals still missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAiD after Calgary judge sets aside injunction requested by her father
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
BREAKING Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel
Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Carbon tax testimony: Premiers invited to Conservative-chaired committee
The Conservative chair of a House of Commons committee has invited Canada's premiers to come testify about their carbon tax concerns.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Harbour Bridges closely monitoring Baltimore bridge collapse, says safety measures are in place
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early Tuesday morning.
-
N.B. community devastated by the deaths of two unhoused people in tent fire
Community members in Saint John, N.B., say they are devastated after two people died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment on Monday -- the second and third unhoused people to be killed by fire this year in the same area.
-
Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
Toronto
-
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
-
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
-
Coroner calls for licence suspensions for Quebec drivers who don't wear seat belts
A Quebec coroner is recommending temporary licence suspensions for drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt.
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright along with a police expert testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
Windsor
-
Collapse of local bridges unlikely but not impossible, experts say
Are the Ambassador Bridge and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge prone to collapse if struck by a ship? 'There is no way we can design a structure with a probability of failure zero,' said Dr. Faouzi Gherib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Windsor.
-
'It's just nice to have a place': Convenience store in Chatham, Ont. offers safe space for young cyclists
A convenience store in Chatham is opening its doors to lost or troubled cyclists as the weather warms and biking season begins.
-
Hydro One spending $1.5M in small town of Comber
It is part of an agreement with Lakeshore for hosting a brand new power line through the municipality. In total, Hydro One is spending $8 million across Lakeshore, with $5.8 million of which going directly to parks, recreation and culture projects.
London
-
'I don't feel safe': Pig carcass left outside south London, Ont., Halal grocery store
A local Muslim family who run a south London grocery store said they're anxious after a pig carcass was left outside their business.
-
Jury hears evidence that brake pedal felt like gas pedal in deadly crash
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the elderly woman involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old Girl Guide told police the brake pedal felt like the gas pedal.
-
Don’t burn your eyes: Special glasses needed for solar eclipse
Many of us are eagerly anticipating the solar eclipse on April 8 — a once in a lifetime event, with southern Ontario one of the hot spots for viewing. But one of Canada’s leading ophthalmologists is warning that our eyesight could be at risk if we don’t take necessary precautions.
Kitchener
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
-
What’s in Ontario’s budget for Waterloo Region
Ontarians are finally getting a look at the province’s 2024 budget. Here's what residents in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brant and Oxford counties need to know.
Barrie
-
Orillia man accused in violent stabbing denied bail
David Shirk, an Orillia man with a history of arrests and addiction, was denied bail on Tuesday after being accused of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in November.
-
Erratic driver on Highway 400 charged with being impaired
Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.
-
Ticketed and ticked off: Barrie speed cameras reduce speeders, but drivers aren't impressed
It's been over three months since the automated speed enforcement cameras in Barrie were installed, and so far, the city says they've seen a significant speed reduction.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
-
'Cuckoo for cocoa': Chocolate prices on the rise ahead of Easter
An increase in chocolate prices could mean Easter eggs will be more egg-spensive this year.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel
Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.
-
Random transit attack leaves Calgary youth with serious injuries; police charge man in connection
A 17-year-old Calgarian is concerned about safety in the city and on transit after he was randomly attacked while getting off a bus.
-
Thick black smoke seen billowing from Springbank barn fire
A large pillar of black smoke could be seen billowing from a barn fire in Springbank on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
-
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
-
Restricted gun sent through Canada Post intercepted in Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."
Regina
-
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors prepare for first round battle against Wheat Kings
The Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs are on the horizon and four out of five Saskatchewan teams made the cut this year. That includes the Moose Jaw Warriors who will face-off against the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round.
-
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
Saskatoon
-
'Horrendous': Saskatoon man stranded in Mexican parking lot overnight after flight cancellation
A Saskatoon man says he was left stranded overnight outside a Mexican airport after his flight was cancelled.
-
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
-
'STF didn’t have empathy for us': Parents, students question rationale behind Europe trip cancellation
Milla Lux and her classmates were supposed to pack up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit London and Paris next week after a year of preparation and saving.
Vancouver
-
What a researcher learned following young drug users in Vancouver for 15 years
A B.C. researcher spent the better part of 15 years following youth living on the streets of Vancouver, and the stories of their lives make up a new book she hopes will humanize young drug users and give faces to the overdose crisis.
-
Stranger asked 13-year-old to perform sexual acts, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating an alleged child-luring attempt that was reported near a SkyTrain station in East Vancouver last week.
-
Tech-savvy fraudsters target B.C. with fake texts, phony government website
The province and a number of police services in British Columbia are warning people to beware of a new text scam that directs potential victims to an exact replica of a government website where people can pay fees with credit cards.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.