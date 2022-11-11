Remembrance Day weather forecast for Ottawa

It will be a warm day in Ottawa and the rain is expected to hold off until after the Remembrance Day ceremony.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies early in the day and a high of 18 C. It will become increasingly cloudy this afternoon and the rain will begin around 4:00 p.m.

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are bringing the rain to the region and Ottawa could see a record rainfall amount for Nov. 11. Environment Canada is predicting a rainfall amount of 10 to 20 millimetres. The current record is 17.4 millimetres, set in 1984.

The rain will continue overnight and is expected to end before Saturday morning.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the capital, but that has since ended.

Temperatures will dip to 11 C overnight.

It will be slightly cooler in the capital tomorrow – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.

The cold weather will arrive on Sunday - the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 6 C.