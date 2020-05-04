PEMBROKE -- OPP in the Ottawa Valley say officers conducting a search for a missing Pembroke teen will be a lot more visible over the next two weeks.

18-year-old Tyson Yakabuskie has not been seen since last October.

He was reported missing November 11, and police confirmed the case was being treated as a criminal matter last February.

Investigators say the ground and marine search is entering a new phase.

#OPP will be searching the #Pembroke area over the next 2 weeks for any evidence related to Tyson Yakabuskie’s disappearance in October 2019. If you have any info regarding Tyson, please call 1-844-677-5030. #missing #ottnews @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/WwgK6kUMAD — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 4, 2020

Tyson is also known to use the surname "Lemaire".



He is described as 188-cms (6'2") tall, 59-kgs (130 lbs) with a slim build, short brown hair with a blonde streak at the front. He was believed to be wearing grey jeans, brown jacket, red ECHO hoodie, red shoes with white soles and black lace.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP tip line at 1-844-677-5030. You can contact Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.valleytips.ca.