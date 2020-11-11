OTTAWA -- As dozens of appointments remain unfilled at Ottawa's COVID-19 testing facilities, operating hours will be reduced at Ottawa's main COVID-19 testing facility on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce has announced that starting Nov. 13, the CHEO Assessment Centre and the Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Arena will have new weekend hours. Both assessment centres will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce did not say why the hours are being shortened.

On Monday, the taskforce reported 188 tests were performed at the CHEO Assessment Centre and 270 tests at the adult assessment centre on Sunday, Nov. 8.

On Oct. 25, 314 tests were conducted at the adult assessment centre, while 220 tests were conducted at the CHEO clinic.

The Assessment Centre for Adults and the CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

AVAILABLE COVID-19 TESTING APPOINTMENTS

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, there were dozens of appointments available for COVID-19 tests at the Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Arena and the CHEO Assessment Centre.

CTV News Ottawa discovered 34 time slots available Wednesday afternoon and evening for children's testing, and 25 time slots available for adult testing. Testing slots are available every 10 minutes, and It's not clear how many test spots are available in each time slot.

On Thursday, there are 64 time slots available for a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Arena.