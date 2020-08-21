OTTAWA -- The Ottawa REDBLACKS CFL team is vowing to return to the field in 2021, despite the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFL announced the cancellation of the season on Monday after the league was unable to secure $30 million in financing from the federal government. It marks the first time since 1919 that a Grey Cup will not be awarded.

In Tweet Friday, executive chairman of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) Roger Greenberg said the team is "100% committed" to returning to the field next year.

"For me, the cancellation of the 2020 season was heart-wrenching," Greenberg said. "The disappointment and sadness were overwhelming because the joy of a season is so profound."

Greenberg said account managers are reaching out to season ticket holders and added that OSEG is exploring "many other creative ideas to ensure we have interesting and fun content to tide us over for the remainder of the pandemic."

Greenberg said after taking a few days to "come to terms with our shared loss" the recovery process for the team can now begin.

"Much remains to be done to set the stage for the return of the REDBLACKS, and I can assure you, we'll do it," he said. "The top priority for all of us right now is to conquer the pandemic."

After that?

"For we at OSEG, it's winning another Grey Cup."