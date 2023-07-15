Redblacks, Crum rally to stun Blue Bombers 31-28 in overtime

The Ottawa Redblacks pulled off the unthinkable on Saturday as they upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 31-28 in overtime thanks to the late heroics of rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.

Trailing 25-17 late in the fourth quarter, Crum managed to drive the Redblacks down field and ran in a 12-yard touchdown. He then connected on a two-point conversion to tie the game 25-25 in the dying seconds.

After the Bombers kicked a field goal in overtime, Crum ran in a 29-yard touchdown to complete the CFL comeback at TD Place. The Redblacks had erased a 16-point deficit in the final three minutes.

Crum finished the game passing 26-for-42 for 261 yards. The 24-year old had a rough day as he was sacked six times, but he played to his strengths and rushed for 103 yards.

Ottawa improves to 2-3 on the season, while the Bombers slipped to 4-2.

Winnipeg's Zach Collaros finished the game passing 22-for-32 for 354 yards with two touchdowns.