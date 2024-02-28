Record-warm temperatures followed by 14-degree drop in 3 hours in Ottawa today

Mother Nature will make another attempt to set a record for warmest February day in Ottawa history, before the temperature drops 28 degrees during a flash freeze.

A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of a "dramatic change in temperatures" this evening as a "sharp cold front" passes through the region.

"Temperatures are expected to go from well above freezing to below freezing in just a matter of a few hours," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The forecast calls for temperatures to drop from 14 C at 4 p.m. to 0 C at 7 p.m., and then continuing to fall to -9 C by 12 a.m.

There is a Flash Freeze Warning in effect for Kingston. Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Merrickville-Wolford, Cornwall, Alexandria, Morrisburg, Long Sault, Winchester, Arnprior, Calabogie, Pembroke, Petawawa, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Environment Canada warns drivers and pedestrians will see "sudden icy conditions on roads and walkways" this afternoon and evening.

Record-warm temperatures

Record-warm temperatures are in the forecast for a second straight day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C today, which would set a record for the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history and the warmest February day in Ottawa.

The record for the warmest Feb. 28 is 9.9 C, while the warmest February day is 12.4 C, set on Feb. 27, 2000.

Ottawa enjoyed a high of 11.9 C on Tuesday, just shy of the record for the warmest Feb. 27.

Ottawa weather

It will be a rainy Wednesday in Ottawa, with warm temperatures today before temperatures suddenly drop tonight.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers today with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 14 C.

Flurries this evening with the risk of ice pellets. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow and ice pellets. The temperature will drop to -14 C overnight, with the wind chill making it feel like -24.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High -7 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -25 in the morning.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of plus 4 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of - 10 C.