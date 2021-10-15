OTTAWA -- Ottawa could see record-breaking rain overnight and into Friday, as the remnants of a hurricane move through the national capital region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario, calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain this weekend. Some areas could see 50 mm of rain.

"It is a remnant of a hurricane, but it's an eastern Pacific hurricane," said Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

"It's Hurricane Pamela, which made landfall on the western side of Mexico Wednesday. Gave a real wet day for Texas yesterday and today over the Midwestern part of the United States."

Phillips 40 to 50 mm of rain falling on Ottawa this weekend would be about two thirds of what we would normally see in the month of October.

Environment Canada says showers will move across the area Friday night through Saturday as the low-pressure system and associated cold front push through the region.

The forecast calls for showers at times heavy beginning near midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 15 C.

Rain at times heavy on Saturday. Amount 30 to 40 mm of rain. High 18 C, with the temperature falling to 14 C in the afternoon.

The record for greatest rainfall on Oct. 16 is 26 mm set back in 2002.

Showers will end Saturday night then cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 8 C.

The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 15 C. Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, High 9C.