RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area

Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.

The RCMP announced the results of the investigation on Thursday.

Police say in July 2022, the Cornwall Regional Task Force investigators identified a "human smuggling group who were profiting from organizing and facilitating the illegal movement of migrants" along the St. Lawrence River.

"Between July 2022 and June 2023, this group allegedly smuggled hundreds of desperate migrants through communities along the St. Lawrence River across borders into the United States," the RCMP said in a media release.

"Migrants were allegedly charged thousands of dollars by the smugglers. Dangerous night-time crossings even cost some migrants their lives."

Police say four people have been arrested and arrest warrants have been issued for four other suspects. The accused include one resident from Cornwall, Ont., two from Montreal and residents from Kanesatake, Que., Akwesasne, Ont. and Akwesasne, Que.

The RCMP received assistance in the investigation from the Canada Border Services Agency, Ontario Provincial Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"Many people from all over the world come to North America desperately seeking a better life," Insp. Etienne Thauvette said in a statement.

"Transnational criminal networks are exploiting that desperation to profit from these men, women and families, with no concern for their welfare. While collaboration with our partners was key in bringing this group to justice, I would also like to remind the public to remain vigilant and inform us immediately if they see suspicious activity on our borders to help authorities put an end to this type of dangerous exploitation."