

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





The 25th edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off this evening at LeBreton Flats.

Dozens of local artists and international starts are set to perform during the 10-day festival. The line-up includes The Killers, Eric Church, Backstreet Boys, Kygo, Alexisonfire, Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan, The Offspring, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and The Sheepdogs.

Local acts include MonkeyJunk, Kelly Sloan, Gabrielle Goulet, Sue Foley, After Funk, Brea Lawrenson, Children of Indigo, Davin McLeod, Abby Stewart and Mia Kelly. The full list of artists is available on the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest website.

Getting to LeBreton Flats

The City of Ottawa and Bluesfest organizers say OC Transpo is the best travel option to get to LeBreton Flats.

A ticket to Bluesfest is also your ticket to ride OC Transpo at no charge. Bluesfest ticketholders can ride the bus three hours before the start and up to two hours after the event on the date their ticket is valid.

Fourteen routes provide direct service to and from LeBreton Station (Routes 16, 44, 61, 62, 63, 64, 85, 86, 87, 91, 94, 95, 97 and 98) as well as nearby O-Train Line 2, the Trillium Line.

Smoking and Cannabis Policy

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest says there will be a designated smoking area adjacent to the main concert bowl (outside the area for licensed consumption of alcohol). Patrons will not be required to exit and re-enter the venue to access the area.

Security policies

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest says walk-through metal detectors will be stationed at the front gates as fans enter LeBreton Flats for the concerts. All guests and their belongings will be subject to search upon entry.

A maximum bag size of 12” x 12” x 6” has been put in place for bags entering the festival. Oversize diaper bags and bags specifically required for medical equipment will be allowed.

Sealed water bottles and refillable water bottles are permitted. Fans can also bring small meals and snacks into the venue.

A full list of What to Bring/What to Leave At Home is available on the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest website.