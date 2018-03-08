

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Carleton Ravens men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their quest for history today.

The Ravens men’s basketball team is seeking an unprecedented eighth straight U SPORTS title at the national championships in Halifax.

Carleton is the top seed heading into its quarter-final match-up against Acadia this evening.

The Ravens have won seven straight national titles, including beating Ryerson last year in the championship game.

The Carleton Raven’s women’s basketball team enters the national championships in Regina today as the top seed. The Ravens face Calgary in the quarter-finals.

The Ravens women’s team is aiming to win its first U SPORTS title. The Ravens won the program’s first U SPORTS Final 8 medal last year, a bronze medal.

Both the Ravens men’s and women’s teams finished the OUA regular season with perfect 23-0 records.

The Ravens kicked off championship week by winning several awards.

Elizabeth Leblanc was named the U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year, while Ravens women's head coach Taffe Charles was named U SPORTS women's basketball national Coach of the Year.

Ravens men's head coach Dave Smart was named U SPORTS men's basketball national Coach of the Year. Ravens player Marcus Anderson was named U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year.