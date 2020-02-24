OTTAWA -- A solidarity rally and march in support of the Wet’suwet’en has slowed down traffic through downtown Ottawa today.

The “All Eyes on Parliament: Rally for the Wet’suwet’en” began at 9 a.m. across the street from Parliament Hill. The group then marched along Wellington Street, through downtown Ottawa and the ByWard Market for over four hours.

The march forced Ottawa Police to implement rolling road closures through the downtown area, and several OC Transpo bus routes were detoured.

CTV News Ottawa reporter Christina Succi was with the crowd as it moved through the area.

More people continue to arrive - chanting ‘consultation is not consent’. Rally certainly in the hundreds now. Leaders of the protest say this is a peaceful demonstration. #ottawa #ottnews #cdnpoli @ctvottawa https://t.co/EmswKSSovc pic.twitter.com/S8NkfJaQX9 — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) February 24, 2020

#BREAKING Tensions escalating. Hundreds march down Wellington in downtown Ottawa towards a wall of police: This in support of #Wetsuwenten First Nation. Organizers say again this is a peaceful protest. #ottawa #ottnews #cdnpoli #tyendinaga @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/AyBJfH2b5Q — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) February 24, 2020

#HAPPENINGNOW Round dance at Sussex and Rideau in support of #Wetsuweten First Nation. We are on hour 4 of the demonstration. It began across from Parliament Hill and made its way through downtown. #ottawa #ottnews #cdnpoli @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/M4M0ILSZyM — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) February 24, 2020

In a statement on Facebook, organizers of the rally said “we need to unite and keep up the pressure in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation!”

Members of the public are encouraged to join Indigenous youth and their allies to pressure Members of Parliament to meet the demands of the Wet’suwet’en, including having the RCMP leave the Wet'suwet’en land in British Columbia and meet with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Rally spokesperson Ganaaboute Gagne told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday “It is a necessity for us to keep coming out. Shutting down Canada is not something that will benefit anyone. But it’s something that has to be done.”

The Mohawks of Tyendinaga have been conducting a rail blockade in Tyendinaga, Ont., outside Belleville, since Feb. 6 in support of Wet'suwet’en hereditary chiefs to stop construction of the Coastal GasLinke pipeline in B.C.

Early Monday morning, several people were taken into custody as police moved in on the blockade.