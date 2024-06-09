OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Rainy, humid, cloudy Sunday in Ottawa

    Ottawa cloudy day
    The humid, cloudy and rainy weather continues in Ottawa this Sunday.

    Environment Canada calls for a mainly cloudy day with a high of 19 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers today – risk of thunderstorm this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.

    The start of the week will see lower temperatures. It’s going to be mainly cloudy on Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C. The night is going to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.

    It’s going to be mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 22 C. Clear skies and a low of 11 C are forecasted for the night.

    Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.

    The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.

     

