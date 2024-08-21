Rainy, cool day ahead in Ottawa

It will be another wet and cool one in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast shows showers throughout the day with a risk of a thunderstorms this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal with a high of 18 C that is expected to dip to 11 C tonight.

Showers are expected to continue this evening with a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to return to about normal for this time of year, with a high of 24 C during the day.

The recent streak of unusually wet weather for August is expected to end this weekend, with sunny skies forecasted.

Friday will be sunny. High 26 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds. High 25 C.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Sunday.