Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade

While the festivities looked at little different this year, thousands showed off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.

Over 100 groups, more than 5,000 marchers plus this year’s Grand Marshal and honoured group were expected to participate, according to organizers.

"It's always been about uplifting marganalized voices, using my voice and creating space for everyone," said Haley Robinson, the Grand Marshal of the parade.

The annual Capital Pride parade started down Elgin Street at 1 p.m.

After the parade, a large number of activities, including drag performances and DJ's, entertained the crowds who decided to stay.

The parade route was shorted this year to about half the length of previous years.

Capital Pride organizers say they had to change the parade route less than one week before the event because the Ottawa Police Service did not provide enough officers to support the safe closure of roads.

A large number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulled out of Capital Pride events this year after a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.

Despite the controversy, much of the parade went ahead as planned. This year saw a large contingent of pro-Palestinian marchers and supporters in the crowd.

"Pride has never meant to make people feel comfortable you know, it's about creating these discussions, talking about these topics," Robinson said.

The City of Ottawa, the mayor, local hospitals, the Ottawa-Carleton Distrct School Board and dozens of private and public organizations were among the major groups choosing not to march, but many councillors and school board trustees still took to the streets.

"It's really important that we show support for the community and to back out at the last minute really undermines that to show the solidarity and the support that you try to show the community the rest of the year round," said OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans, who was among a large contigent of OCDSB staff who marched despite the board choosing not to formerly participate.

The wave of backlash began after Capital Pride issued a statement accusing the Israeli government for "pinkwashing" the ongoing Israel-Hamas war by citing its LGBTQ2S+ inclusivity in an effort to "draw attention away" from its actions in Gaza. It also pledged to "recognize the ongoing genocide against Palestinians" in opening remarks at 2024 Capital Pride Festival signature events, among other commitments.

Some have stood by the organizers, including the Green Party, the New Democratic Party and over 50 businesses, unions and queer organizations. Some of the groups who pulled out of Capital Pride-run events, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, held their own celebrations on Sunday.

"I'm a Jewish person, I'm a queer person. I believe we can have tough conversations. I don't think we have to agree all the time on everything we say, but I think the way solidarity works in the way community works is we still show up for each other," said Coun. Ariel Troster

"We're going to have to have some conversations after Pride. I'm sure there'll be a post-mortem. I hope there can be some community reconciliation and that some of the groups that have chosen to step away this year will come back."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson