KEMPTVILLE, ONT. -- The rain early Saturday morning didn't keep people away from the second Kemptville Outdoor Christmas Market.

Through Ottawa-based My Local Markets, the holiday event was a way to showcase local artisans, bakers and entrepreneurs while connecting with the community.

"We are an online market that sells items from over 250 local businesses," said Sheena Leonard with My Local Markets.

For local vendor Melanie Mullin, interacting with customers in person at the Kemptville Outdoor Christmas Market has been a rush.

"It's been a steady flow of people pulsing in and out," said Mullin.

Mullin's business is selling handcrafted candles, but the pandemic has made it a challenge to sell online and build a clientele, since her product is based off of scent.

"I always do better in markets, so it actually helps increase the revenue, for sure, if I'm able to do in-person events," she said.

Mullin was one of 55 vendors at the Kemptville Outdoor Christmas Market Saturday. More will be featured Sunday and that's in addition to the other items featured in the My Local Markets warehouse.

"It's been raining and yet the lineup was quite large. People are very, very supportive," said My Local Markets owner Darlene Colin. "I would say we'll probably see a couple thousand through each day."

Last year, only a hundred people were allowed inside the market because of COVID-19 protocols but the capacity has increased to 400 this year, allowing more people to shop and take a photo with Santa.

And it's not just a meet-and-greet with old Saint Nick.

"We already got an ornament for the kids for their Christmas tree and we'll get whatever else we can find," said Kemptville resident Chantal Wright.

Others are checking items off their holiday shopping list.

"We came to it last year so it was really nice. I have a few gifts… not too far into it," said one shopper.

Many noted this event brought some Christmas spirit to the area, and markets like these keep hope alive for local businesses who have been forced to pivot the last 20 months.

"It's really exciting," said Mullin. "I mean, we're all still wearing masks, but its nice because it feels somewhat closer to what normal should be."

The Kemptville Outdoor Christmas Market runs again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.