Rain coming back to Ottawa this Sunday

The rain is making a comeback to the capital late this Sunday morning.

According to Environment Canada, periods of rain and a high of 10 C are in the forecast for Ottawa. A low of 3 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle are forecasted for the night.

A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a high of 14 C are in the forecast for Monday. At night, the weather agency calls for clear skies and a low of 1 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 14 C. At night, Ottawa will see a low of -1 C and clear skies.