Advertisement
Raccoon spotted at OC Transpo station
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 8:48AM EDT
A raccoon was spotted at an OC Transpo LRT station on Thursday morning. (Twitter/@Andrewlyfe13)
OTTAWA -- How's this for a surprise on an early morning commute?
A raccoon was spotted at an LRT station early Thursday morning.
Twitter user @AndrewLyfe13 posted the video, which was taken just after 5:30 a.m. The video shows the raccoon sitting atop a fare turnstile, staying very still.
No word on whether the animal will be cited for fare evasion.
But at least it's wearing a mask...sort of.