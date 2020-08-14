OTTAWA -- How's this for a surprise on an early morning commute?

A raccoon was spotted at an LRT station early Thursday morning.

Twitter user @AndrewLyfe13 posted the video, which was taken just after 5:30 a.m. The video shows the raccoon sitting atop a fare turnstile, staying very still.

No word on whether the animal will be cited for fare evasion.

But at least it's wearing a mask...sort of.