Quyon woman killed in Pontiac crash

A 55-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 148 in the Pontiac region of Quebec Monday morning.

Sûreté du Québec say the woman was driving westbound on the highway near Shawville, Que. when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Police have identified her as Roxanne Cadieux, of Quyon, Que. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The two people in the other car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were numerous collisions across the region Monday following an early morning snowfall. Part of Highway 417 in Ottawa was briefly closed because of several collisions and OPP are investigating a fatal crash near Petawawa, Ont.