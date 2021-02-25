OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital is teaming up with Ottawa paramedics to provide post-discharge care at home following a hospital stay.

The pilot program will provide services to people waiting for placement in long-term care homes or those who will soon be eligible for placement in a long-term care facility.

In a statement, the Queensway Carleton Hospital says the Community Paramedic Long-Term Care Program will allow patients to access medical treatment and preventative care in their homes. The care from the paramedics will also reduce avoidable emergency department visits and hospital stays.

"Their support after hours is huge for peace of mind for caregivers. The paramedics will come and meet the patient before going home if needed. They also attend our Joint Discharge Rounds weekly to help identify patients who are qualified for this program," says Lianne Learmonth, Clinical Director of Medicine at QCH.

"By supporting patients at home, we will reduce readmission and promote earlier discharge at hospitals, while freeing up beds for those in need of our care."

Ontario's Ministry of Health is providing funding for the program until the end of 2024.

Under the Community Paramedic Long-Term Care Program, community paramedics will offer the following care to patients: