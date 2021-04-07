OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital is cancelling non-urgent elective surgeries that require admission for the next four weeks following a rise in the occupancy rate.

The hospital in Ottawa's west-end is currently operating at 113 per cent capacity. There are currently 138 patients on isolation precautions at the hospital.

"We have made the decision to stop non-urgent elective surgeries that require admission for the next four weeks. We will replace those with day surgeries," said the Queensway Carleton Hospital in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The reason we’re cancelling them is because we are seeing an increased occupancy rate in the hospital."

In a posting on Twitter, the Queensway Carleton Hospital said the decision to cancel non-urgent elective surgeries that require admission and replace those operating room slots with day surgeries, "was a difficult decision and we did not make it lightly."

QCH is at 113% capacity. We have 24 admitted COVID-19 patients and 138 patients on isolation precautions – an all-time high for us.



We will be reviewing this decision twice a week and making adjustments – adding or reducing surgeries as our occupancy and staffing permits.

Over the weekend, the Queensway Carleton Hospital implemented temporary visitor restrictions. There are exceptions for compassionate reasons and those who require care partners.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ottawa Hospital and the Montfort Hospital to see if any procedures are being delayed or cancelled.