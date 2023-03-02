Quebec announces funding for two new tour boats for Ottawa River and Rideau Canal
Tourists will soon be able to sail on the Ottawa River and the Rideau Canal in new electric boats.
Quebec's tourism minister announced $3.2 million in funding for Croisières de l'Outaouais to build two new fully electric boats.
A new electric amphibus boat with room for 50 passengers will be used for excursions on the Ottawa River and the Rideau Canal, while a new catamaran will be built for trips on the Ottawa River, with room for 500 people.
The Quebec government says the new electric amphibus vessel will be the first of its kind in Canada, as current models are often former diesel-powered military vehicles.
The new catamaran will replace the Paula D. boat, which has been sailing on the Ottawa River since 1956.
"The Ekeau projects, the amphibious and the electric catamaran, will create a sustainable and accessible tourist experience that will allow each visitor to contribute to saving the planet," Outaouais Cruises president Robert Taillefer said in a statement.
The Quebec government also announced $470,000 in funding for Outaouais Tourism to support the mountain tourism sector in western Quebec. The funding will target the development of a four-season tourism plan for the region, strengthen the local supply chain and promote Quebec products.
