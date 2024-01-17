PWHL Ottawa releases new seats for Wednesday’s game

OTTAWA
    Ottawa’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Team has opened up more seats for its second ever game at the Arena at TD Place.

    “We want to see you in the stands on Jan. 17, so get those tickets now!” PWHL Ottawa said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    However, the number of tickets available is limited, the post warns. Ottawa hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.

    Ticket sales have been going well for PWHL Ottawa’s inaugural season. The Jan. 2 home opener in Ottawa was officially sold out, with a record 8,300 fans attending the first-ever game at TD Place.

    The Jan. 23 game against Toronto at TD Place is also approaching capacity.

    With files from Ted Raymond

