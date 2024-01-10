OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • PWHL announces rescheduled date for Ottawa-Boston game

    Fans look on before the start of a PWHL game between Ottawa and Montreal in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Fans look on before the start of a PWHL game between Ottawa and Montreal in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced the new date for the game between Ottawa and Boston that was postponed this week because of the weather.

    Ottawa's PWHL team was supposed to travel to Boston to play on Monday, but a winter storm that struck Massachusetts cancelled hundreds of flights at Logan International Airport. Some areas of the state received up to 30 cm of snow. 

    The game will now be played at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Tickets for the Jan. 8 game will be honoured. Ticketholders will be contacted directly with more information.

    Ottawa's Lexie Adzija said on TikTok that the team was stuck in the airport for nine hours before heading back home.

    "I think the decision to postpone was probably a good one, but we will play in Boston soon," she said.

    Ottawa's next scheduled game is on Saturday in Toronto. The next home game at TD Place Arena is on Jan. 17 against Minnesota.

