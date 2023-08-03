Pure Yoga cites changing climate for decision to close downtown Ottawa location

Pure Yoga on Bank Street, near Sparks Street, will close on Friday, Aug. 11. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Pure Yoga on Bank Street, near Sparks Street, will close on Friday, Aug. 11. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina