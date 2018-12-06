

CTV Ottawa





A puppy is bouncing back after being left for dead in Ottawa’s west end.

Leopold was found in a dumpster near at Draper Avenue and Morrison Drive on Nov. 22.

He was found with a second dog the same age and breed type, but that dog was deceased by the time help arrived.

The OSPCA is appealing to the public for help to find the owner of the two dogs.

Leo is now in the care of Sit With Me Animal Rescue.