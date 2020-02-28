OTTAWA -- The puck has dropped on the 2020 International Police Hockey Tournament.

Players and teams have come from across the country and the United States to compete for bragging rights and to reconnect.

Ottawa is hosting the 2020 tournament.

"This year is our largest year," says Terry Werk, the President of the International Hockey Tournament Committee. "109 teams from Ontario Quebec and the United States as far south as New Jersey are playing."

The tournament started 59 years ago with just six teams. It’s not just about hockey: each community that hosts the tournament chooses a number of local charities to support.

Between 2009 and 2019 the event has raised more than $346,500 for many worthy charities. This year, the tournament is supporting four local charities: The Orleans Cumberland Resource Centre, Their Opportunity, Languages for Life, and Ottawa First Responders.

The host city also benefits financially with 1600 participants renting out 500-600 rooms. They put approximately $1.5- to $2-million into the local economy.

Planning is already underway for next year’s tournament, which will be held in Kitchener-Waterloo.