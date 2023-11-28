Puck drops for Ottawa's PWHL team on Jan. 2 at TD Place

Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will hold its debut game against Montreal at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the TD Place Arena.

The league announced the dates and times for the inaugural season of the PWHL regular season on Tuesday.

"The city of Ottawa has been incredibly welcoming to our team and our players, and we are counting down with anticipation to our first home game on Jan. 2," said PWHL Ottawa general manager Mike Hirshfeld in a news release.

"We know that we have the best fan base in the PWHL and are excited to have a rocking, sold out arena full of our passionate fans that will intimidate our opponents and be the envy of the entire league. It will be a memorable and historic night as we officially launch our franchise."

Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Minnesota and Ottawa make up the league's six new teams.

The debut game for the league will be on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. EST with Toronto playing New York at home.

The regular season is anticipated to end in June 2024 and will be followed by a playoffs format. The schedule and playoff details will be available at a later date.

Fans can stay connected to the PWHL, register for email updates, and secure their spot in line for buying tickets by placing a deposit at thepwhl.com.

2024 PWHL home openers:

TORONTO (vs. New York): Monday January 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET at Mattamy Athletic Centre

OTTAWA (vs. Montreal): Tuesday January 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Arena at TD Place

BOSTON (vs. Minnesota): Wednesday January 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

NEW YORK (vs. Toronto): Friday January 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Total Mortgage Arena

MINNESOTA (vs. Montreal): Saturday January 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center

MONTREAL (vs. Boston): Saturday January 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Verdun Auditorium