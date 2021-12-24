Public Health Ontario is reporting 624 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the same day Ontario sets a record for the highest case count in a single day.

Across Ontario, there are 9,571 new cases of COVID-19. That smashes Thursday's record-breaking total of 5,790 cases. Health officials reported 2,456 cases in Toronto and 1,113 cases in Peel Region.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has soared to 4,922, up from 1,914 at this point last week.

The 624 cases in Ottawa follows 466 cases on Thursday and 387 cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says testing capacity in Ottawa and across Ontario is "under strain", and timely access may not be available to everyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-in testing has been paused at Ottawa's clinics to keep testing capacity available for essential workers.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASE NUMBERS

New cases among unvaccinated residents: 1,536 (55.53 per 100,000)

New cases among partially vaccinated residents: 356 (55.78 per 100,000)

New cases among fully vaccinated residents: 7,425 (65.54 per 100,000)

Number of cases among residents with an unknown vaccination status: 254 (31.93 cases per 100,000)

Number of unvaccinated/partially individuals in Ontario hospitals: 304

Number of fully vaccinated individuals in Ontario hospitals: 136

Number of unvaccinated/partially vaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 136

Number of fully vaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 28

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,240 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Wednesday. A total of 4,967 lab tests were performed on Dec. 22.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION