PSAC to provide bargaining update Saturday afternoon

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it will be providing an update on the status of its negotiations with the federal government Saturday afternoon.

PSAC will hold a media scrum at 1:15 p.m. EDT at the Ottawa Marriott Hotel on Kent Street.

The union is not picketing this weekend. Contract talks were set to continue. The president of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, says she's confident a deal will be reached and the union said progress had been made this week.

PSAC, Canada's largest public sector union, began a nationwide strike Wednesday after an agreement with the Treasury Board could not be reached over contract negotiations related to wages and enshrining remote work language in collective agreements. More than 100,000 public servants hit picket lines this week.

