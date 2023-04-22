PSAC to provide bargaining update Saturday afternoon

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.

