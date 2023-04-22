PSAC to provide bargaining update Saturday afternoon
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it will be providing an update on the status of its negotiations with the federal government Saturday afternoon.
PSAC will hold a media scrum at 1:15 p.m. EDT at the Ottawa Marriott Hotel on Kent Street. CTV News will carry the announcement live on this page.
The union is not picketing this weekend. Contract talks were set to continue. The president of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, says she's confident a deal will be reached and the union said progress had been made this week.
PSAC, Canada's largest public sector union, began a nationwide strike Wednesday after an agreement with the Treasury Board could not be reached over contract negotiations related to wages and enshrining remote work language in collective agreements. More than 100,000 public servants hit picket lines this week.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 1:15 P.M. EDT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE AT 1:15 P.M. EDT | PSAC to provide bargaining update Saturday afternoon
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it will be providing an update on the status of its negotiations with the federal government Saturday afternoon.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.
Atlantic
-
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
'This is your medal': Toronto man gives Boston Marathon medal to first-time marathoner
When Toronto-based Kevin Curnock laced up for the Boston Marathon, he was ready.
-
Five years after Toronto van attack, 'incel' threat is growing: expert
Five years ago, after a man deliberately drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk in one of Canada's worst mass murders, the country was confronted with a previously obscure extremist movement, which experts say remains a growing threat.
Montreal
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Quebec wants to better regulate wild garlic harvesting and transplanting
As wild garlic prepares to emerge from the ground, the Quebec government is reminding those who might be tempted to harvest it that this vulnerable plant is strongly regulated by law to ensure its preservation. Last year, the parks ministry tightened certain provisions of the Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species to punish offenders more severely. Violators now face fines ranging from $10,000 to $6 million or administrative monetary penalties of between $2,000 and $10,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
London
-
Police investigate suspicious person report
Oxford County OPP said an unknown male allegedly approached two youths who were riding their bikes on April 12.
-
Wet and rainy weekend in London, Ont.
Londoners looking to celebrate Earth Day Saturday are in store for a wet and grey day.
-
Vigil held for victim of a fatal fire
Friends and family of Olivia Clark gathered Friday night to remember her as a beautiful person.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba may re-examine rail relocation following train derailment
A train derailment closed a stretch of a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare Friday and prompted Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to refloat the billion-dollar idea of relocating rail lines outside the city.
-
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to two fires overnight
One person is recovering after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to two fires last night.
-
Advocates speak out over newborn apprehensions in Manitoba
Manitoba's practice of apprehending newborn babies is being criticized after a family recorded a CFS worker taking a young Indigenous mother's baby even though advocates say she did everything right.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
Calgary
-
Volunteers offer critical support and hope to patients at Calgary’s Seizure Monitoring Unit
Epileptic patients in the Seizure Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the Foothills Medical Centre regularly spend days in isolation as doctors monitor their symptoms, but volunteers are stepping up to provide companionship and critical support when it’s needed most.
-
Roughnecks set franchise record for wins with 13-12 win over Panther City
The Calgary Roughnecks scored a lucky 13 goals Friday night, defeating the Panther City Lacrosse Club 13-12 in a game played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.
Edmonton
-
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
-
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
Vancouver
-
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
Regina
-
Regina police conduct operation in north central neighbourhood
Residents were asked to stay away from a section of the North Central neighbourhood as officers conducted a police operation in the area.
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.