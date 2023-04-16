PSAC provides update on contract talks and flood watch on Ottawa River: Five stories to watch this week

The clock ticks towards a possible strike by federal government workers, a flood watch is in effect along the Ottawa River and golf season swings into gear.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Potential federal worker strike

The Public Service Alliance of Canada will provide an update on the status of negotiations with the federal government on Monday, as more than 155,000 federal government workers are in a legal strike position.

PSAC President Chris Aylward and other officials will speak to the media at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Last week, PSAC announced more than 120,000 public servants under the Treasury Board voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of strike action to back demands for a new contract. On Good Friday, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers voted in favour of a strike action.

A potential strike by public service workers would create service disruptions in several departments, including passports with Service Canada and tax returns with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Issues in the contract talks include wages and remote work for employees.

Flood watch

All eyes will be on the Ottawa River this week, with water levels expected to rise due to ongoing snowmelt across the region.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board warns the Ottawa River will reach "minor flood levels" between Lake Coulonge and the Montreal region starting on Monday.

"The record-setting temperatures over the last few days have triggered a rapid melt of this snow, leading to rising water levels and increased flow in tributaries and on the main stem of the Ottawa River downstream of Fort Coulonge," the board said.

"There are no reservoirs in this lower portion of the watershed, therefore there is no capacity to hold back these flows."

Areas that could see minor flooding include Lake Coulonge, Chats Lake, Britannia, Pointe-Gatineau, Cumberland, Clarence-Rockland and Thurso.

(Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Transportation Master Plan

The wheels will be put in motion this week for the review of the Transportation Master Plan for the city of Ottawa.

The Transportation Committee will meet on Monday to approve the policies and direct staff to advance the Transportation Master Plan.

The updated TMP policies will guide the city of Ottawa's decision-making on the transportation system in the future, including active transportation policies like cycling infrastructure.

The goal of Ottawa's Official Plan is that in 204 5, the majority of trips in Ottawa will be made by walking, cycling, transit or carpool.

Part 2 involves developing the Capital Infrastructure Plan for transportation, and will include public consultations.

The Transportation Master Plan includes 244 active transportation projects, with an estimated cost of $350 million.

Cyclists enjoy an Ottawa bike path on a sunny Saturday. Aug. 1, 2020. (Dave Charbonneau / CTV News Ottawa)

NCC Board of Directors meeting

Senators fans may receive an update on plans for a new arena at LeBreton Flats this week, as the National Capital Commission's Board of Directors holds its monthly meeting.

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum has met with several of the ownership groups bidding to purchase the Ottawa Senators, including actor Ryan Reynolds.

The NCC has said it hopes to finalize an agreement for a new arena at LeBreton Flats by the fall.

The NCC's Board of Directors meeting is set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

A rendering of what a new Ottawa Senators arena on LeBreton Flats could look like. (Capital Sports Development Inc.)

Fore! Golf courses begin to open

Ottawa golfers will have their first chance to get out on the golf course this week, as golf courses continue to open up across the region.

Several golf courses took advantage of the summer-like weather to open this weekend, including Champlain Golf Course in Gatineau and Manderley on the Green in North Gower.

The following golf courses will open this week:

Canadian Golf and Country Club – April 21

Dragonfly Golf Links – April 21

Gatineau Golf and Country Club – April 21

Pineview Golf Club - April 21

Eagle Creek Golf Club, Kanata Golf and Country Club and the Marches Golf Club are scheduled to open on April 28.