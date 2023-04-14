Ottawa River expected to exceed minor flood levels in Ottawa and Rockland areas next week

The Ottawa River is expected to reach "minor flood levels" through the Ottawa area early next week, potentially flooding several streets and lawns in low-lying areas

Conservation authorities issued a statement on Friday saying that due to the significant snowmelt and rain expected at the start of next week, water levels will continue to rise within the Ottawa River Basin.

Officials anticipate that water levels will exceed minor flooding levels next week, impacting several streets and lawns in low-lying areas. Areas that could see minor flooding include Lake Coulonge, Chats Lake, Britannia, Pointe-Gatineau, Cumberland, Clarence-Rockland and Thurso.

"While there are currently no major flooding indicators of concern, it is still too early to forecast peak river conditions which remain dependent on snowmelt and rainfall amounts," the conservation authorities said.

Officials say most of the water currently entering the Ottawa River is located in areas where there are no reservoirs or retention capacity.

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to follow changing conditions and take necessary measures to prevent possible flood damage.

"Residents are advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable," the conservation authorities said. "Parents are encouraged to explain dangers to children and provide appropriate supervision around all waterbodies."

A Flood Watch statement covering the Lower Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury areas will remain in effect until April 28.

Flood Warning

A Flood Warning remains in effect for properties around Bob's Lake and Christie Lake in the Tay River Watershed.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says Parks Canada staff are closely monitoring the water levels in the area.