OTTAWA -- Big box stores, manufacturers and warehouses in Ottawa could receive a visit from provincial inspectors this weekend.

The Ontario government is launching targeted health and safety blitzes, focusing on keeping workers safe in hot spot regions across the province.

Officers will also be visiting more than 500 workplaces, including big box stores, in Ottawa, Toronto and York Region.

The government says 200 workplace inspectors, supported by provincial offences officers, will also visit 1,300 construction sites across Ontario to enforce safety requirements

Inspectors will be checking that employers understand the risks associated with COVID-19, including how to reduce the spread in their workplace, and that measures and procedures are in place to keep workers safe.

They will also be ensuring that workers are practising safe work habits both on the clock and on breaks, checking for physical distancing and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment when required.

NEW RULES FOR OTTAWA BUSINESSES

Last Friday, Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches announced new rules for businesses remaining opening during the stay-at-home order in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19.