Hundreds of people gathered in Chelsea, Que. on Tuesday to protest after a teacher was removed from a local classroom for wearing a hijab.

Fatemeh Anvari, a Grade 3 teacher at Chelsea Elementary School, was told she could no longer continue in her role because her hijab ran afoul of Quebec’s Bill 21.

Community members, including parents and children at the school, gathered on Tuesday to voice outrage at the law and express support for Anvari.

“We just wanted to make sure that the Quebec government knows that they can’t get away with this in our community,” David Harris, an organizer of the protest, told CTV News Ottawa. “We see this as a Bill that clearly goes too far in the name of secularism.”

The law passed in 2019 bans the wearing of religious symbols at work by government employees in positions of authority.

Anvari;s removal from the classroom sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

"When it comes to members of our community, we want to show that we stand up for them," Harris said.

Tuesday's protest outside the office of Robert Bussière, the MNA for Gatineau, saw many demonstrators with signs and green ribbons.

Along with school community members, the demonstration featured other local leaders, former election candidates and municipal politicians.

"We're seeing a real mix of people here," Harris said. "It's really encouraging."

Organizers hope their protest will help fuel wider condemnation of the law ahead of next year's provincial election in Quebec.

Premier Francois Legault said on Friday the school board should not have hired Anvari as a teacher.