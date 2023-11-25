Protesters from across Ontario travel to Ottawa for largest pro-Palestine rally yet
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
There have been protests in Ottawa every week since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which have grown in size and scope.
Several groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement and Jews Say No to Genocide, and their supporters gathered in Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
The Palestinian Youth Movement said on social media it is demanding "an end to Canadian complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and colonization of Palestine" and to demand that the government call for a permanent ceasefire in the region. It is also demanding Canada cease selling weapons to Israel.
"We call on Palestinians, Arabs, and people of conscience from all across Canada to make plans to travel to Ottawa on this day for what is sure to be a historic march: together, a people's chorus becomes impossible for the Canadian government to ignore," the group said.
"We are here to call for a genuine ceasefire. Not a pause but a genuine ceasefire," said the Palestinian Youth Movement's Yara Shoufani. "We are here today in a historic march in support of the Palestinian people."
The Jews Say No to Genocide group said in a news release on Friday that it is also calling for a permanent ceasefire, a halt to all military aid and arms sales to Israel and for the government to demand an end to the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.
"The continued escalation we are witnessing of the Israeli state-sanctioned brutality, human rights violations and crimes against humanity across Gaza and the West Bank must end now," the group said.
"Canadian Jews add their voices to this global chorus calling for justice for the Palestinian people. As Jews, we cannot and will not stand idly by as the State of Israel - with the full support of the Canadian government - continues to commit atrocities day-in, day-out that go against the very core of our faith."
According to federal government figures, Canada exported more than $21 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2022.
Parliament Hill at around 2:15 p.m. ET Nov. 25, 2023. Thousands of people are gathered to call on the Canadian government to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hill Cam/PSPC)
Organizers say people were bussed in to Ottawa from across Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Among the crowd was Ontario MPP Sara Jama, who was ejected from the provincial NDP caucus over a social media post two days after the Oct. 7 attack in which she expressed support for the Palestinian people and called for an end to the "occupation of Palestinian land." She was criticized for not mentioning Hamas or the attack. She later apologized and condemned Hamas, but the Progressive Conservative government censured her in the legislature.
"I'm here today in support of the many Palestinians that are organizing to continue to put pressure on this government for a ceasefire," Jama said Saturday. "We know that a four-day pause is not enough."
Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden was also at the rally.
"Release all hostages. End the seige, end the occupation. It’s time for peace with justice," he wrote on X.
Also in attendance was Dr. Tarek Loubani, from London, Ont., who is facing a mischief charge after an MP's office was vandalized with ketchup following a demonstration in October. Loubani expressed concern about the lack of medical supplies in Gaza.
"They don't have the basic composites of medical care, like water, soap, anesthetic," he said. "With these things absent, they aren't able to do their job appropriately."
Loubani made international headlines when he was detained in Egypt while on his way to Gaza for a medical mission in 2013.
In 2018, he was shot in the legs while helping wounded protesters in Gaza.
After leaving Parliament Hill, demonstrators marched through downtown Ottawa streets.
Protesters march from Parliament Hill through downtown Ottawa calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Nov. 25, 2023. (City of Ottawa traffic camera, Rideau and Sussex)
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza began Friday as part of an agreement brokered by Qatar, to free hostages and prisoners. Twenty-four Hamas hostages were freed Friday, including 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai nationals and one Filipino person. Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war effort will continue after the ceasefire expires.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Over the four days, Hamas is supposed to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women and children.
The continued release of hostages from Gaza was delayed Saturday when Hamas alleged Israel violated the terms of the truce; however, it was later agreed that Hamas would release 13 Israelis and seven other foreign nationals in exchange for 39 Palestinians.
Since the war began, around 1,200 people in Israel have been killed, largely from Hamas's incursion on Oct. 7, while more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, according the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza, most often because of Israeli airstrikes in retaliation for the Hamas attack.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy, CTV News Toronto, CTV News London, and The Associated Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates
In spring 1955, Rosalynn Carter was doing what she had sworn to avoid when she married an ambitious Naval officer: keeping house and raising children in the same tiny town where they grew up.
Atlantic
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
-
Cape Breton food bank receives much-anticipated food donation
With a police escort, a truckload of food from Prince Edward Island arrived bright and early Saturday morning at the Glace Bay Food Bank.
Toronto
-
New 'expression of interest' requirement for specialized programs at TDSB draws criticism and support
A new requirement for students to be considered for specialized programs within the Toronto District School Board is being called “meaningless” by one board trustee.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 Santa Claus Parade to return to Toronto Sunday afternoon
The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
Toronto mother Cindy Ali denies killing disabled daughter to end suffering in retrial testimony
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
Montreal
-
Montreal music venues call for rule changes as noise complaints choke industry
Many club owners are calling on Montreal to update noise bylaws and development rules to better protect its small venues — revered nightlife destinations that have in recent years found themselves increasingly surrounded by new residential construction.
-
Man in 60s in critical condition after being struck by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating
A man in his 60s is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Montrealer vows to continue hunger strike for 'X' gender on Quebec health card
Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on day six of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to its health cards.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Northern MPPs call for safer highways
New Democrat MPPs from northern Ontario claim the province is allowing the region’s highways to remain unsafe by failing to address issues in the trucking industry.
-
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
London
-
'An interesting measuring stick': local curling bonspiel increases its international content
An annual curling bonspiel held in Ilderton, Ont. has taken on a more international flavour this year.
-
London Knights take the win in Barrie
The London Knights made up for the night before while in Barrie Saturday night securing the win.
-
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg commemorate 90th anniversary of Holodomor famine
More than 100 people gathered at Winnipeg’s City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – a man-made famine that claimed more than 3 million Ukrainian lives between 1932 and 1933.
-
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
COVID-19, flu rates on the rise across Manitoba: Report
COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Jewelry store robbed at Fairview Park Mall: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are at Fairview Park Mall following reports of a jewelry store robbery.
-
'We need homes to go to': Fire destroys two tents at Kitchener encampment, leaving two people displaced
Two people have been displaced after a fire tore through two tents and severely damaged another at a Kitchener encampment.
-
'Bookworm' project in Guelph encourages composting
A project in Guelph is encouraging residents to let their literature be devoured by the real 'bookworms.'
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
MacKinnon, Prosvetov key Avalanche's 3-1 win over Flames
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.
-
Sask. woman hopes billboards will lead to information about brother's death
A Saskatchewan woman is hoping a billboard campaign will help produce leads about her brother's suspicious death.
-
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
-
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Consumers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping British Columbians allocate their hard-earned dollars to supporting local businesses this weekend.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim authority over child and family services
A Vancouver Island First Nation has voted to reclaim full authority over child and family services for its members.
Regina
-
'The house shook': Police cruiser crashes into Regina man's house
A Regina man was in for an interesting awakening after a police cruiser crashed into his house while he was napping on Friday night.
-
Vanier Cup to be hosted by University of Regina in 2025
The Vanier Cup, Canada’s national university football championship, will be hosted by the University of Regina (U of R) in 2025.
-
Regina city council approves interim board for REAL
A new interim board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was approved by city council at a special meeting on Friday afternoon.