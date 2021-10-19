OTTAWA -- Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school Tuesday.

Dozens of people greeted Chris Elston outside Nepean High School on Broadview Avenue. The B.C. man is in Ottawa protesting what he calls “gender ideology” in schools.

A counter-protest led by city councillor Catherine McKenney sought to block students’ view of Elston’s one-man demonstration as he stood outside the school with a sign.

Those gathered held signs saying ‘Trans Youth Matter’ and ‘Protect Trans Kids.’

“We’ve been here before. A decade or two ago, it was Reverend Phelps from the Baptist church down in the States coming up. Anti-gay protests, anti-same-sex marriage..this is just recycled bigotry, really,” McKenney told CTV Morning Live before the counter-protest. “This shouldn’t be a debate. This is about children’s health.”

Elston first made headlines in September 2020 when he paid for a billboard that read ‘I Heart JK Rowling” in support of the Harry Potter author’s views on gender identity.

Another counter-protest is planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Elston has tweeted that he plans to be outside Nepean H.S., Broadview Public School and Notre Dame High School, which are all on Broadview Avenue.