OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Prospective car buyer facing fraud charges near Brockville, Ont.

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    A Quebec resident is facing charges after a fraudulent document was used to purchase a new vehicle at a dealership near Brockville, Ont., according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say on November 11, an employee at the dealership reported they had received a downpayment for a vehicle with identification that did not match the prospective buyer.

    Officers met with the alleged buyer at the dealership the next day.

    The Verdun, Que. resident is facing several charges, including fraud over $5,000, forgery, drawing document without authority and identity theft.

